Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Loews by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Loews by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Loews by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on L. StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $17,376,630.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,332,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 155,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $10,023,518.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,676,480 shares in the company, valued at $943,550,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

