Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

