Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 319 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after acquiring an additional 547,399 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,284,000 after acquiring an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,117,000 after acquiring an additional 117,521 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,288,000 after acquiring an additional 247,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.