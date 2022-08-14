783 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 783 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 11.1% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC Trading Up 0.8 %

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 440,593 shares of company stock worth $52,549,899 in the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.95. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

