PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Director Sells $118,519.52 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PTCT opened at $52.75 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $54.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10,562.67% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

