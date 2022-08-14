STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.83.
STAAR Surgical Stock Performance
STAAR Surgical stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.72.
Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical
In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAAR Surgical
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About STAAR Surgical
STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.
