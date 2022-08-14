Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $106,590.00 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CI stock opened at $290.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $291.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.29.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at $214,688,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.67.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

