Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

