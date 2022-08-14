Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.89. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

