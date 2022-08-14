Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Nordson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $243.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.87.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.60.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Articles

