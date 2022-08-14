Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,019,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,003,000 after purchasing an additional 243,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,174,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2,582.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after purchasing an additional 196,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $119.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

