Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

