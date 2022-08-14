Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,198,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,960 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 583.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,086,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

