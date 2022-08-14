Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 409 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,430 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.