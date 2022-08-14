Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 600 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 830.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $117.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $104.74 and a 52-week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.