Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 15.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $69.99.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

