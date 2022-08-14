Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $143.92 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Increases Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna A. Harman acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares in the company, valued at $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

