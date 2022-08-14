Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Trims Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

