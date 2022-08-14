Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 862 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CarMax by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,103 shares of company stock worth $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax stock opened at $101.59 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.37 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.87.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

