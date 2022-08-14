Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,388,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Etsy by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 606,822 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,280 shares of company stock valued at $9,672,083. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $119.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

