Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 25,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG opened at $30.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.