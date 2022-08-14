Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qorvo from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Trading Up 2.2 %

Insider Activity

Shares of QRVO opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.16 and a 12-month high of $192.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.14.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.