Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 156 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,690,000 after acquiring an additional 77,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,612,000 after acquiring an additional 115,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,940,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 34,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,537 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CHRW opened at $117.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $118.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

