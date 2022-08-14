Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,573,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HST shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

