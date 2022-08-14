Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,602 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 540,253 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $54,512,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,681 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,950 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems Trading Up 0.4 %

Citrix Systems stock opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.07 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citrix Systems Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.