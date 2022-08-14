Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

