MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $487.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.22.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.