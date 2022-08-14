JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lessened by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.47. The firm has a market cap of $358.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

