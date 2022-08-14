Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,028,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $138.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

