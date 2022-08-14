Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 348 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 3,612.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

