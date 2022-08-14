Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $293.59 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.85 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.70.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,125,903.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

