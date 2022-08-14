Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.1% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE FDS opened at $441.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.77 and a 200 day moving average of $403.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

