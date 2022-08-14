Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,239,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 12.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 174,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $548,300. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IRM stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

