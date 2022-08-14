Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Graco were worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Graco by 804.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.54. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. Graco’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

