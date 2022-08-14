Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $597,000 Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,508 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 215.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,045,000 after acquiring an additional 752,373 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

UAL stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.69 per share, with a total value of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

