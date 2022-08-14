Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224,691 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $12.96.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

