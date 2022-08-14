Swiss National Bank Increases Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,068,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 35,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.