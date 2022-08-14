Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $393.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

