Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 41.8% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

NYSE EPAM opened at $444.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.45 and its 200 day moving average is $326.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

