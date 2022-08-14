Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 146,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

