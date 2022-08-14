Swiss National Bank Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,408,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $27,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

