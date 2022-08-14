Swiss National Bank Has $33.62 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $33,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Rollins by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Rollins by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,459,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Shares of ROL opened at $36.97 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.