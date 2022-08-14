SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $937,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.24.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.83, for a total transaction of $2,415,673.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,660,238.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $330.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.40. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

