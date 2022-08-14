Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

