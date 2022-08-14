Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,009 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $16,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $10,484,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $584,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of ZD opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.35. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Ziff Davis Profile

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.