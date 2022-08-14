Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $51.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

