Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $299,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $190.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.26. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $176.96 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

About iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.