Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $35,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in W. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after acquiring an additional 773,999 shares in the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP lifted its position in Wayfair by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,634,000 after acquiring an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wayfair by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,413,000 after acquiring an additional 179,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Wayfair to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Wayfair Price Performance

NYSE:W opened at $68.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.91. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $317.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $122,496.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.