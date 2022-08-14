Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock Holdings Increased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 328,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 578,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 33.2% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,763.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,763.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,183.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 652,927 shares of company stock worth $25,541,741. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.