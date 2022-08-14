Commerce Bank Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,845,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 763.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

DELL stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KGI Securities started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

